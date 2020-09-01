Lime Brokerage Announces the Rebranding of Its Broker-Dealer

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2020 --Lime Brokerage LLC, an industry leader in providing equity, option and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. The company's ownership and staff have not changed.



CEO, Farid Naib stated "This rebrand of our brokerage firm was done to better reflect our long history of being the home to professional traders. Our value proposition of speed, service, and support will continue to be hallmarks to our success."



For more information about the name change or to learn more about Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC please visit: www.lightspeed.com.



About Lightspeed (https://www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is the home of professional traders, a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.