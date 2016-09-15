Little Boost - Helping Little Ones Into BIG Cars

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --A new product has been launched on crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, which helps children become independent, by helping themselves up and into a car on their own. Designed for simplicity and convenience, parents will appreciate this safe, innovative product which empowers children to become independent.



Little Boost is a handle, which mounts behind the headrest of a vehicle. The adjustable strap extends support down to a reachable level for children. The toy-like white elephant or light aqua colored happy face designs immediately draw children's attention. The non-toxic materials used enable Little Boost to provide ample support, while ensuring no harmful chemicals threaten your child as he or she enters the car. Its antimicrobial properties prevent any harboring or transferring of common pathogens as well.



Originally designed in mid-2015, Little Boost has been improved and perfected into the model it is today. Little Boost also garnered the love of parents and children alike in an overwhelmingly successful sample campaign. Training Wheels is seeking support for volume production to make Little Boost affordable for the masses. Supporters can purchase the product or pledge $1 or more. Limited quantities of Super Early Bird specials sell at $6 each. Early Bird specials are $8 each or $16 for a pair. Looking to give a Little Boost? Supporters can also sponsor Little Boosts for other families through the #givealittleboost program at $9 each.



About Training Wheels

Based in Los Angeles, Training Wheels provides products and services aimed at helping children become independent. The company believes children learn by doing. Given the opportunity to try on their own, children learn invaluable lessons and life skills. Training Wheels also dedicates a portion of its proceeds to support groups with similar goals. Through its #givealittleboost program, Training Wheels wishes to invite families to help support one another. Because we all know, it takes a village to raise a child.



While in recent years, children's toys have tested positively for lead, Training Wheels is proud to announce that Little Boost is made right in Southern California. This enables Training Wheels to maintain both product quality and material safety. Training Wheels is committed to invest in Made-in-USA and is dedicated to helping kids and their families.