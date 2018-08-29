Pawtucket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --Launched by Little Labradoodle Publishing and overflowing with illustrations from the man who created Disney's Toon Town, a new picture book on Kickstarter raises the bar for tikes. The Little Labradoodle: Puppy Pickup Day picture book tells the story of an adorable pup that gets lost on an important day for a canine in need of a family. But will the runt hero of the story make the cut?



April Cox, author and founder of Little Labradoodle Publishing said of the launch, "We are delighted by the praise from kids as well as industry notables like MidWest Book Review that have poured in for Puppy Pickup Day. I'm not surprised kids love it with Illustrator Len Smith's ability to create lovable characters on Tale Spin and the Emmy award-winning The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. It's phenomenal what we've been able to do here together. Now we need Kickstarter supporters to get the finished book to print."



Crowdfunding supporters can help Cox print hard copies of the children's book and 8.5 x 11" companion coloring books. Additionally, plush and canvas bags must be purchased in bulk to have gift sets ready for the holidays. "We are so confident that people will love what we created that we put the downloadable PDF right into the KickStarter campaign."



So exactly who is the author of such a timely children's book? She's a wife, a mother, and the grandmother of three grandchildren with one on the way. She's also a woman who decided to re-invent her life mid-stream after walking away from Corporate America after thirty-years ensconced in the all-consuming rat race. With an "all in" tact, she has reduced her living expenses by 75%, making changes to focus 100% on Little Labradoodle Publishing.



"To say it's important to me to create books that kids will love is an understatement. I am also very focused on putting together programs that will benefit kids and literacy and help create the storytellers of the future."



