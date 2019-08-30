Madonna Tickets on Sale for Wang Theater at the Boch Center in Boston at Tickets-Online.com

Madonna Madame X Tour Tickets for Wang Theater at the Boch Center in Boston on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2019 --Madonna is hitting the road for a 7 city residency for her Madame X Tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Wang Theater at the Boch Center in Boston, MA on November 30, 2019.
Madonna Madame X Tour Live in Boston, MA
Madonna announced their Madame X Tour dates earlier this summer for her shows in Boston. Other Madame X Tour dates include New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.
About Madonna
Madonna is known as the Queen of Pop. She earned this title in the 1980s. Often times throughout her career she has pushed the limits of songwriting and the imagery she uses on stage and in her music videos. Not only has she become one of the biggest names in pop music, but has also starred in several award-winning movies. She has starred in movies like Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own and Evita. Over the course of her career, she has sold over 300 million records worldwide, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time. When you see her live in concert you could hear Like A Virgin, Papa Don't Preach, Material Girl and many more.
Madonna 2019-2020 Madame X Tour Dates:
Sept. 17 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 18 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 19 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 21 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 22 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 24 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 25 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 26 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 28 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 01 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 02 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 03 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 05 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 06 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 07 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 10 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Oct. 21 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Nov. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Nov. 30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 01 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 02 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 14 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 15 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 17 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 18 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 19 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater?
