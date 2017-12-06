Manggarai Dive Pro's – Announced as the Ultimate Diving Experience in Komodo, Indonesia

East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Nowadays Komodo National Park receives an increasing amount of tourists from both Indonesia and abroad and scuba diving is right at the heart of it; offering experience's that can only be described as "Once in a lifetime" things to do. Of course, every diver knows that it's always best to take a local guide who knows the area well, but what if these local guides had gone out and sought the necessary training and experience to be the "crème de la crème" of their immediate diving area.



Firstly it's important to meet those at the absolute top of this amazing industry and know where to find these highly professional divers. There are many indigenous Manggaari dive professionals operating in Komodo National Park; all of whom have spent years developing their personal knowledge, skills, confidence and pure professionalism within the recreational diving industry. As well as immersing themselves within everything and anything in the dive industry, the following Manggarai professionals chose to travel to the Gili islands to take the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



Juvens is from Ruteng, Flores and has been working in the industry for well over 10 years. Nowadays as well as being a role model for up and coming dive professionals he also plays a massive role in the development of divers from the local community. Having been a scuba diving instructor for over 6 years, Juvens can now be found running some of the best liveaboards operating in Komodo National Park including those operated by Divine Diving and Komodo Dive Center. In his spare time, Juvens operates his own snorkeling and tour business.



Marsel; also from Ruteng, Flores, was a direct product of Wicked Good, a community-based project training local people to become dive professionals. After working as a professional dive guide, local manager and senior dive instructor for Wicked Diving, Marsel went on to become a Scuba Diving Instructor, Dive Manager and Liveaboard Cruise Director with Wonderpus Livaboards, another of Komodo's premier liveaboard operations. In his spare time, Marsel runs his own boat operation offering tours and snorkeling activities around Flores.



Rian whose town is close to Ruteng, Flores has been working for Dive Komodo, one of the slickest and longest established high street dive operators in Labuan Bajo, Flores offering the full range of dive services. Rian has spent most of his active career with Dive Komodo and worked his way up through the system and has now been a scuba diving instructor for over 2 years. Today Rian can still be found at Dive Komodo running their world-class Liveaboard vessel and teaching PADI courses.



Another Manggarai dive professional is Eko, an experienced dive guide, trip director, dive manager and a scuba diving instructor at Blue Marlin Dive Komodo. Eko is the absolute best dive professional to be found at Blue Marlin Dive and specializes in organizing and conducting private and group charters, having the experience to create unforgettable experiences for certified divers.



Hila is another great dive professional from Ruteng and originally moved to Labuan Bajo to start a career in the tourism industry. Working a variety of jobs including cleaning, maintenance, and general resort work, Hila saw a growing diving industry and wanted to be a part of it. Working for Divine Diving Komodo, Hila has undertaken the entire variety of roles around the dive shop, whilst also learning how to dive. Now Hila has worked his way up within the company as a highly experienced dive guide and an experienced PADI Scuba Diving Instructor. Now Hila can still be found at Divine Diving as the senior Instructor and Trip Director. Ito; again from Ruteng in Flores has also been working at Divine Diving and is now a senior Instructor working alongside and under direct mentorship of Hila. Both Hila and Ito are fantastic musicians and can often be found playing the guitar and singing some of the world classics.



