Ancient Awnings

Awnings have a unique history that dates back to ancient Egypt. At the dawn of the Roman Empire woven awnings were utilized as a shade feature in theatres, outdoor coliseums, and stadiums. While the exact history of the first awnings is unknown, historians do know that awnings have been around for thousands of years!



Awnings in the 19th Century

By the second half of the 19th century, retractable awnings became the golden standard in awning design. This innovative approach to awning creation allowed businesses to adjust awning settings depending on weather conditions.



The Future of Awnings

As businesses and homeowners continue to use awnings for shade control, awning manufacturers are constantly improving the manufacturing process, maximizing efficiency, sustainability, and design. From passive shading function to utilizing recycled materials, modern awning manufacturers combine the best of function and aesthetic appeal to bring their clients the best store awnings on the market!



