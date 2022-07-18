Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --MASA Architectural Canopies, the national leader in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades, offers customized store awnings for businesses of all kinds. Why do businesses find custom store awnings worth the investment? They do it because it helps to increase customer traffic and sales, it helps to enhance the property and the value of the property, and in some cases, it can extend the usable space.



Over time different shapes have come forward for different applications for store awnings. The traditional square standing seam store awning is perfect for over doors and windows and provides a slanted face with or without side panels. Very often the slanted face will have the business logo and/or their name on it. The degree of the slant of this store awning can vary, with the design on the slanted face usually dictating a more aggressive degree slant so that people can see it.



The A-frame standing seam canopy is often used for long stretches of walkways and other areas, which helps to lead people toward a destination. The same can be said for the marquee standing seam canopy, and both provide protection from the elements while being durable. The size of these options helps to grab people's attention and leave a lasting impression.



One of the more popular awnings is the suspended awning/canopy. These flat metal canopies provide shade as well as shelter from the weather and also provide a focal point for people looking for the proper entrance to a building or business. These are modern looking and can feature a number of different customized touches, including different finishes or colors.



People typically expect to see store awnings outdoors, but in some cases as part of the décor inside customers will see store awnings and canopies indoors. If businesses want to recreate an outdoor setting indoors, having some store awnings mounted on the interior walls coupled with some paint and design will have customers thinking they are outside.



MASA Architectural Canopies is the national leader in building canopies and awnings, including a variety of store awnings for different applications. Their use of aluminum for frames and canopies allows for unique shapes and sizes perfect for all sorts of applications.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.