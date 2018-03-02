Metallica Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO at Tickets-Online

Metallica WorldWired Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Metallica, will bring their WorldWired Tour to Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on March 6.
Metallica announced tour dates on Feb 26 for their Hardwired North American Tour. Other Hardwired Tour dates include Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Nashville.
Metallica started hinting about the upcoming tour dates on Friday Feb. 23, 2018. They released a video that simply said Monday. The rumors started to really fly in Kansas City when the Sprint Center posted the same teaser video on their Facebook page.
In 1981, Metallica formed as a band as one of the original four heavy metal bands. Over the course of their career they have sold more albums than any other American heavy metal band. When the band released it's self-titled album, better known as the Black album, it was a turning point for Metallica and metal music. That album brought the whole genre into the mainstream masses.
Metallica – WorldWired Tour
Sept. 2 - Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
Sept. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Sept. 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 8 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Sept. 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sept. 13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Sept. 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 20 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 29 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Nov. 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec. 2 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Dec. 5 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Dec. 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec. 9 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Jan. 18 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Jan. 20 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Jan. 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Jan. 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
Feb. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Feb. 28 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 2 - Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 4 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 9 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
