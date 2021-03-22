Mid-Eastern Industries New RMQ Series – High Precision Linear Power Supply

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2021 --Mid-Eastern's new RMQ Series Precision Linear Power Supplies provide pure linear regulated DC power with standard IEEE-488 (GPIB) interface in a unique Quarter-Rack Design, allowing the mounting of up to 4 RMQ Series units to provide a maximum power of 400 Watts in the optional 5.25" X 19" (3U) rack mount tray.



These units are ideally suited as Laboratory Power Supplies and in systems applications where very low noise and very low ripple are essential for critical performance measurements. They provide full rated voltage or current at any setting (without the need for derating) up to a maximum power of 100 Watts.



RMQ Series supplies are provided with front panel binding posts and rear connector for ease in output wiring. They also include remote sense in the rear connector for excellent regulation at the point of load. IEEE 488 (GPIB) interface using standard SCPI commands and optional LAN, RS485, and RS232 interface makes the RMQ Series an ideal Programmable Precision Linear Power Supplies in mission critical measurements and applications.



"RMQ Power Supplies combine legendary Mid-Eastern reliability with the functionality our customers demand," explained Moshe K. Levy, EVP of Mid-Eastern.



About Mid-Eastern

Since 1959, Mid-Eastern Industries has been the world leader in Linear Power Supply design and manufacture. Offering a full line of programmable and non programmable Linear Power Supplies, the company serves military and industrial applications which require high precision and low noise DC power sources with optional RS232, RS485, RJ45 or IEEE-488 communication protocol. The company is the leading choice of the US Navy for highly complex linear power systems, as well as a preferred supplier of linear multi-rack power systems for control systems as used in the pharmaceutical, oil, process control, automation, and high power audio amplification industries.