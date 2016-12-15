Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates Educates Consumers About How to Deal with Debt Collectors

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2016 --Financial challenges can be emotionally damaging. In fact, the majority of consumers would agree that money is their number one worry. However, for those individuals and consumers who are dealing with massive amounts of debt, past-due or delinquent accounts, and/ or bankruptcy, then they are likely dealing with debt collectors who are less than compassionate about consumers' financial challenges.



Learn Your Rights as a Consumer.



One of the best possible ways for individuals and consumers to help their situations in dealing with debt collectors and to avoid becoming a victim of debt collection scams is to learn their rights. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has several publications designed to educate consumers about their rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.



First and foremost, harassing phone calls, threats, abusive language and any other appropriate behavior are all illegal. Threats of legal action or police action, such as arrests are also illegal. Individuals and consumers who experience these types of threats should report these instances immediately to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the state attorney general's office.



Furthermore, according to the Federal Trade Commission, it is against the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to mislead consumers about the consequences of not paying a debt.



On the other hand, individuals and consumers should never ignore phone calls, letters or other correspondence in attempt to collect a debt. The best thing an individual can do is to get help.



Miller, Stark, Klein & Associates is a trusted debt collection agency with years of experience helping consumers settle debts, work with and negotiate with debt collectors, and even provide advice and educate consumers about their rights and how to avoid debt in the future.



