Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2026 --People don't really think about it until they find a patch of it growing in the home or business in Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, Detroit, MI, and the surrounding areas. Mold is all around, but it really only becomes a problem when it finds the right conditions to take hold and grow. Mold remediation from T.A.C.T. of Detroit starts with an assessment to determine just how extensive the mold growth is. While clients might see a small patch in a bathroom, for example, that doesn't mean that there aren't other areas nearby that also have mold in them. Keeping things dry goes a long way to preventing mold from taking hold, and many times mold starts in areas that people rarely look at because they have no cause to go looking. Once they know the extent of the mold, next is to figure out how it happened. Knowing how the conditions got to be positive for mold means that they can take steps to prevent it from happening again. Contact them today to learn more about their mold remediation services.



When it comes to mold remediation, the professionals have the benefit of not only having the specialized equipment that helps to destroy mold, but they also have the techniques that help to keep mold isolated as they remove it. In some cases, they have also found that mold has infiltrated a building's HVAC system, and when this is the case then it is important to remove and disinfect the system to prevent mold from being blown all around the building.



It is possible that some materials from the building need to be removed as there wouldn't be any practical reason to attempt to clean them. Drywall, insulation, and other materials are often better handled with full removal versus attempting to clean them. This ensures that mold will not lie dormant and then reappear when conditions are more favorable.



Many times, people can smell mold before they actually see it, though they might not readily understand that they are smelling mold. A musty, earthy, or damp smell is often indicative of mold spreading somewhere in the building. If clients find damp surfaces this is a contributing factor to mold growth. People in the building may also react to the mold present in the air by coughing or sneezing much more than usual. Prolonged exposure can lead to headaches and throat irritation.



Mold isn't something to ignore and get to it 'some day', it needs to be treated by professionals and handled as soon as possible in Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, Detroit, MI, and the surrounding areas. Reach out to the team at T.A.C.T. of Detroit so that they can help with assessment and remediation of the mold and return the building back to normal. Contact them today at the first sign that shows mold is present.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.