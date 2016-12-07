Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Blink Mattress, a full-service mattress retailer specializing in custom-made to order mattresses at factory direct prices, this week officially unveiled their new comprehensive website, as well as opened their new retail store doors to all interested consumers and community members in the greater Phoenix, Arizona region.



Blink was founded out of a passion for making custom-made mattresses more readily available and affordable to those interested in investing in quality sleep. They offer a state of the art direct to consumer custom mattress building program as well as a wide range of pre-made mattresses ready for pickup in a blink of an eye. Blink can meet any comfort or budget requirements for their customers. They also offer direct ship memory foam mattresses which are perfect for those who can't find time to shop for mattresses at bed stores or live outside Phoenix.



"We're all about serving local neighborhoods here at Blink Mattress – so much so that we have our beds made in a local Arizona factory for giving back to the community," said Susie Merwin, Founder, and Owner of Blink Mattress. "All of our mattresses and materials are sourced from local producers. We deliver a wide range of premium mattresses at affordable prices for everyone while offering world-class service paired with factory direct pricing and endless customization options."



Unlike other mattress distributors, Blink enables consumers to have their mattress completely custom designed, ordered, and delivered right to their doorstep. They offer a unique building station for customized mattresses where customers can see and feel the materials they are choosing for their bed. The customer also gets to name his/her personalized mattress to show off to friends and family.



Blink's central Mesa, Arizona location enables them to service Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, and Glendale. They also offer FREE local delivery for orders placed within the greater Phoenix, Arizona area.



"Our mission is to bring premium, exceptionally built and designed custom mattresses to our clients at a wholesale price," said Susie. "We are incredibly excited to have officially launched our store and website, and are encouraging everyone to spread the word and come visit us."



About Susie Merwin

Susie, Blink's founder, has over 22 years of experience in the mattress retail industry. She's carved a niche in the crowded mattress market by placing the preferences of the individual over bulk mattress production. Susie has a BA in Business and Communications from Arizona State University and founded 21 mattress stores spanning Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. She is also the founder of "The Screening Room" production company in Scottsdale Arizona, owner/operator of "Alternatives In Hair" hair and nail salon, and owner of the Utah and Arizona Barter Exchange group. This year she was selected as Ms. Arizona State and went on to compete for Ms. America. She is deeply involved in the community volunteering at various pantries in the Metro Phoenix area as well as holds the volunteer position as the Executive Director for a not for profit community outreach organization.



For more information, visit: www.blinkmattress.com