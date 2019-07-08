Mumford and Sons Tickets on Sale for Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City at Tickets-Online.com

Mumford and Sons North American Tour Tour Tickets for Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Sale at Tickets-Online.com.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2019 --Mumford and Sons is hitting the road for a 15 date North American Tour Tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK on October 11, 2019.
Mumford and Sons North American Tour Tour Live in Oklahoma City, OK
Tickets-Online.com sells Mumford and Sons tickets at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.
Mumford and Sons announced their North American Tour Tour dates on June 24, 2019 as part of their North American Tour Tour dates. Other North American Tour Tour dates include Phoenix, Dallas and Austin, TX.
About Mumford and Sons
Mumford and Sons formed as a band in 2007. Two years later, they released their debut studio album, Sigh No More. Since then, they have released three additional albums. Forbes Magazine described their sound as a folk rock sound. Their sound began by using bluegrass and folk instrumentation, with the rhythmic style based in alternative rock. Over the course of their career, they have become very successful. In 2013 they won a Grammy Award for Album of the year.
Mumford and Sons shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on their Facebook page. "The tour keeps rolling and we're heading to the Southern States! Really excited about all of these shows and we'll hopefully see you there!"
Fans can find Mumford and Sons tickets at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City at Tickets-Online.com. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.com.
Mumford & Sons 2019 Tour Dates:
06/27-30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/07 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium
08/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/11 – Missoula, MT @ Ogren Park at Allegiance Field
08/13 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/17 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
09/15 – San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/24 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
09/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
09/28 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival???
About Tickets-Online.com
Tickets-Online.com is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online.com
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online.com.com
Website: Tickets-Online.com.com/Mumford-And-Sons