Greenwich, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --Museum Access Media, LLC, is pleased to announce the third season of the Museum Access TV series. The show, featuring entertainment, education and inspiration will begin airing on Public Television /PBS stations nationwide this June. Amazon Prime launch will follow on July 1st.



Season 3 explores ten exciting museums, coast to coast…



- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Money Museum, Chicago, IL



- Museum of International Folk Art, Santa Fe, NM



- National Law Enforcement Museum, Washington, DC



- AKC Museum of the Dog, New York, NY



- International Museum of Surgical Science, Chicago, IL



- International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI



- The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, CA



- National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, Albuquerque, NM



- Bruce Museum Masterpieces of Cartoon Art, Greenwich, CT



- La Brea Tar Pits Museum, Los Angeles, CA



Award-winning artist and producer Leslie Mueller created and hosts the 30-minute TV series, taking viewers behind-the-scenes at America's diverse museums. Museum Access Season 1, Season 2 and soon Season 3 are available on Amazon Prime and continue to air on Public Television / PBS stations nationwide. Check local listings for air dates and times. Sign up for the Museum Access Insider Newsletter for the latest museum news and for even more news read the Museum Access Travels Blog.



The Museum Access website offers Educational materials including Activity Sheets, Coloring Pages, Standards Based Lesson Plans and new Conversation Sheets for the whole family. Plus a curated collection of STEM related toys, DVDs and accessories.



About Museum Access

Museum Access gives viewers an inside look at America's top museums. Talking to the directors, curators and experts that are at the top of their game in the museum world and then going behind-the-scenes to learn even more. Museum Access is for curious people of all ages that are looking for adventures inside the amazing places called museums.