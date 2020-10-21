Nancy Beaule Wins Award for Children's Picture Book

Holiday, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2020 --The Florida Writers Association, Inc., has announced that Nancy Beaule of Holiday, Florida won a prestigious Royal Palm Literary Award (RPLA). Nancy's winning entry, A Peek Under the Big Top, won the Silver award for Published Children's Picture Book.



The award was announced at FWA's recent remote four-day annual conference. This annual competition, which received 549 submissions, was RPLA's nineteenth.



"This is the most competitive RPLA we've ever had," said Chris Coward, RPLA chairperson.



"A Peek Under the Big Top" is Volume 5 in Nancy's popular series Chompy & The Munchy Bunch, about a carrot who gets superpower eyesight when he drinks Chompy Juice. It is geared toward children from pre-K to 3rd grade.



"Lauren Goldstein did an outstanding job with the illustrations. She came on board starting with Volume 2 and her creativity is unmatched," Nancy said.



The Royal Palm Literary Awards competition is a service of the Florida Writers Association established to recognize excellence in its members' published and unpublished works while providing objective and constructive written assessments for all entrants.



The Florida Writers Association, 1,800 members strong and growing, is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization that supports the state's established and emerging writers. Membership is open to the public.



For additional information, visit the FWA website: floridawriters.net, where you'll also find more about RPLA and the complete list of 2020 winners. Or, check out www.nancybeaule.com for details about Nancy's books. Nancy and her husband live in Florida and Maine and have two children and three grandchildren, who inspired the series.



