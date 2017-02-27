Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --Mobile Mechanics of Colorado, headquartered in Colorado Springs, specializes in diesel mechanics and all types of vehicle troubleshooting and repair.



The company is owned and operated by Veronica Quezada. Chad Hazen, an ASE master technician for 26 years, is the lead senior technician. However, with two trained technicians, their experience in business is 30 plus years.



The company's reliable mobile truck has all the equipment, tools and supplies needed to complete most jobs on the spot. They are experienced and trained for gas vehicles as well. They provide tune ups, repairs, rebuilds, drivability checks and winterizing, among other services, to all types of vehicles from cars and trucks to fleet and emergency vehicles to RVs and even boats. They come to you and they have a 100% guarantee on their work.



The top three services Mobile Mechanics dedicates most their time to are fleet services - repairs for groups of motor vehicles owned or leased by a business, government agency or other organization rather than by an individual or family, like taxis, public utility vehicles, bus or police cars. Secondly is pre-purchased inspections, and the third is providing quick response services in case of a vehicular repair emergency.



"I was fifteen hundred miles from home, stranded in an older RV, and had made over 25 calls for someone to help me when the RV would not start. Not a one of them ended up helping me. Chad from Mobile Mechanics of Colorado was truly a hero the day he came and helped to get me back on the road," said customer Donna Keller. "It turned out it was a simple fix, something other mechanics had estimated over $600 to repair. The total cost after Chad got my mobile home running again was only $125. I cannot say enough good things about Chad, the mechanic who came to help me, and the premise of his company. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Well done. A great job at a very reasonable price."



As company lead senior technician, Hazen has multiple level 6 EVT certifications, including fire apparatus maintenance, tune ups, heavy diesel performance and multiple types of foam systems. He also completed classes at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, manufacturers of the Pierce fire apparatus and also the military fire equipment, in extrication with tool spreaders and cutters, TK4 Pierce performance front end and suspension and

command zone system programming maintenance and heavy maintenance and electrical repair.



"I believe that Mobile Mechanics is the best in the industry in the Colorado Springs area due to the experiences that I've had over the years working for Suncor, doing jobs for the South Adams County fire department, and because the training that I have has that has given me a great deal of varied experiences," said Hazen. "Our goal is that in the next five years we will have three highly trained technicians and at least three dozen fleet accounts."



Mobile Mechanics has 3 maintenance and repair saving packages to offer customers, but the most popular is their 20% discount on hourly labor rates for first time services. A military discount is also available. For more information call 720-842-9671.



List of services include:

Diesel Mechanics

General Repair & Maintenance (Diesel and Gasoline)

Vehicle Inspections

Fuel Pump Replacements

Heavy Equipment Repair and Troubleshooting

Hydraulic Repair

Tune Ups



About Mobile Mechanics

Mobile Mechanics, based in Colorado Springs, CO, has been in business for 30 plus years. The Company was formed in 2015. Mobile Mechanics comes to you and specializes in diesel mechanics and troubleshooting. For more information, call 720-842-9671 or 719-321-1062 or email: mobilemechanicsofcolorado@gmail.com. Visit on the web or you can also find them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/mobilemechanicsofcolorado.



