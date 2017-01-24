New Chameleon Pens Color Tops Set to Revolutionize Coloring with Record Breaking Kickstarter Campaign

Sussex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Visionary coloring brand, Chameleon Art Products Ltd., announced the launch of their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their latest coloring system innovation – Chameleon Color Tops. Already remarkably popular among coloring enthusiasts, designers, and professional artists for their Chameleon Color Tones Pens, launched in 2015, the company's Kickstarter campaign for the Color Tops was fully funded within only three hours.



Where the award-winning Chameleon Pens produce multiple color tones, the Color Tops take this principle one step further, adding a whole new dimension to coloring. By simply popping a Color Top onto a Chameleon Pen, it is possible to create a seamless dual-color blending effect that comes from the actual brush nib. This means that there is no need to blend colors on paper as the blending occurs at the source, creating a fluid, flawless experience with every stroke.



With artist-grade alcohol-based refillable ink and premium Japanese super-soft brush nibs, it is easy for anyone, even beginners, to create a professional-look. The possibilities are endless as users can now blend dark to light, light to dark, or color to color.



"Traditional methods of blending colors with marker pens require multiple pen colors and a lot of skill, and can be quite time-consuming and laborious, and trying to get the same results just touching tips with ordinary pens will not give smooth, seamless blends. With Chameleon's new system, the process is quick and easy. Anybody can do it because the pen literally does the blending for you," says Julia Benben, Product Development and Marketing.



Supporters can still participate in the campaign on Kickstarter. While some of the Early Bird Specials have already sold out, backers can take advantage of a selection of fantastic deals remaining, offering discounts on the brand new Color Tops, as well as the original Chameleon Pens and the unique Chameleon Pencils, which can be flipped to get a two-tone effect.



The campaign will run until February 19th. The Chameleon Color Tops will be shipped to backers in the spring of 2017.



To learn more about Chameleon Color Tones Pens and Color Tops, or to become a part of the project, visit Chameleon's Kickstarter page.



About Chameleon Pens

Chameleon Art Products Ltd., was founded by the late Terry Bolton, the inventor of the groundbreaking Chameleon Pens as well as the BloPen, a washable airbrush marker for kids. Passionate about markers and the beauty and serenity that coloring produces, both through the act and the results, Bolton made this art form the focus of his life for over 40 years.



The company continues today to push the boundaries of color with high-quality, innovative coloring products including Chameleon Color Tones Pens, Color Tops, Pencils, and Coloring Books and Cards.