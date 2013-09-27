New Jersey Chef Wins Website of the Year Award at National Convention

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --Chef Fran Davis’s winning web site was among many submitted with judging based on creativity, clarity, demonstration of customer benefits and ease of navigation as some of the criteria in the evaluation process. Chef Davis is owner/operator of The Flavorful Fork, operating in New Jersey since 2010. The winning website is located at http://www.flavorfulfork.com/.



“I have been told on a number of occasions that people feel like they know me before I have even stepped into their house,” Chef Davis said. “That is one of the best compliments to receive and lets me know my marketing efforts are working! I really believe it is critical for any small business owner to present a professional, approachable and helpful image through their marketing. For a personal chef in particular that means including a friendly looking image of yourself, beautiful photographs of your food, and lots of useful content about cooking to position yourself as an expert in your field."



Judges for this annual competition consisted of professional members within the USPCA.



“I would like to thank the United States Personal Chef Association for recognizing the efforts I have put into building my online presence,” Chef Davis added, “and for their continued support to those of us that are building businesses we love by providing our clients with the support they need and the good food they crave!"



Personal chefs prepare custom delicious, nutritious meals daily for a wide range of clients in all 50 states and throughout Canada. Personal chefs own and operate their own independent business and service a wide variety of clients each month. The direct tangible benefits to each client will be the time saved in the actual meal preparation and the associated shopping, while still enjoying exactly what they’ve requested at a cost no greater than a comparable restaurant.



Locating a personal chef can be accomplished through http://www.hireachef.com, the largest and most widely used search site for personal chefs.



About The United States Personal Chef Association

The United States Personal Chef Association (http://www.uspca.com) is the oldest and largest personal chef association.