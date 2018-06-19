Nicki Minaj Tickets on Sale for FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN at Tickets-Online

Nicki Minaj brings her NICKIHNDRXX Tour to Memphis October 23 with special guest Future. Tickets for FedEx Forum On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2018 --Nicki Minaj, will bring her NICKIHNDRXX Tour to FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN on October 23, 2018 with special guest Future.
Nicki Minaj announced her NICLIHNDRXX tour dates on June 11. Other tour dates include Boston, Miami and Dallas.
Nicki Minaj shared her excitement about her upcoming tour with Future. She said "I can't wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with Future! Presale starts 6/12 at 10am local time. Public on sale 6/15."
Nicki Minaj released her debut album, Pink Friday in 2010. She has made guest appearances on other rap and hip artists albums. Some of her guest appearances can be found with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Usher and Alicia Keys. Over the course of her career she has won nearly 100 music awards, five number 1 hits and sells out shows .
Nicki Minaj NICKIHNDRXX 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
09/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/14 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/19 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
10/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
