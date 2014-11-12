North Seattle Chiropractic Practice Discusses Potential Asthma Treatment

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2014 --Seattle chiropractic professionals Abrams Chiropractic have provided a breakdown of the ways chiropractic treatment may lessen the severity and frequency of asthma attacks and symptoms for sufferers. Asthma attacks may be less frequent and severe with regular chiropractic care. As the number of children diagnosed with asthma has continued to increase over the last several decades, the importance of finding new ways to alleviate the stress, symptoms and severity of attacks must increase as well. Steadily declining air quality, harmful additives and chemicals in food and intensified stress factors for children have led to an overwhelming rise in overall diagnoses of asthma and other health problems in recent years.



Chiropractic care is well-known to treat a variety of wellness problems in the body, from improving the effectiveness of the immune system, increasing circulatory system health and reducing blood pressure to assisting in weight loss and sleep apnea. Asthma is a chronic inflammation of the lungs and airways, limiting the amount of oxygen that the asthma sufferer is able to intake during an episode. This can lead to dizziness, loss of consciousness, lack of oxygen in the bloodstream and damage to the brain. As a chronic condition, asthma itself can be managed but not cured. It is up to caregivers and those with asthma to determine the best ways to treat symptoms and control the disorder. The classic treatment involves the pocket inhaler which reduces inflammation and opens up restricted airways during an asthma attack. But there may more ways than previously thought to decrease the frequency of inflammation episodes and thereby lessen asthma symptoms.



Non-medical treatments can be done at home and help to improve the immune system, overall wellness and reduce elements which cause inflammation, such as allergens. Begin by eliminating foods that irritate or cause allergic reactions in children. Employ high-quality air filters in the home's ducts to improve air quality. Dress beds with hypoallergenic sheets, blankets and pillowcases, and use modern hypoallergenic pillows to greatly reduce the inflammation symptoms that come from breathing in dander and residue from cheaply made or feather-stuffed pillows. In addition to these home-based tactics, chiropractic care may be used to help reduce inflammation and asthma attacks by rejuvenating the nervous and circulatory system's ability to properly manage reactions in the body. Removing restrictions for the lungs and airways and encouraging the child's nervous system to function at peak performance may provide a boost to the immune system that can help control asthma.