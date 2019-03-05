NYKB Donates New Kitchen to Storefront Academy to Promote Health & Education

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2019 --New York Kitchen and Bath (NYKB), a leading high-end general contractor and proponent of providing health and education is giving back to the community with a donation of brand-new top-quality full kitchen donation and installation to Storefront Academy South Bronx.



Storefront Academy South Bronx is a public charter school which opened to students and families in fall 2015. Located at 609 Jackson Avenue of the South Bronx, SASB educates urban youth of all learning abilities, and in the 2018-2019 hosts students in kindergarten through fourth grade all from low income families, many of whom are homeless.



Storefront Academy seeks to provide children of varied academic strengths quality educational opportunities, preparing them academically, socially and emotionally to become critical thinkers, high-achieving students and well-rounded individuals.



"New York is so big and yet it can be so small. It's so easy to be relegated to your own neighborhood. The gift this kitchen is providing our families is so much larger than food...it's access. Access to healthy options, access to building relationships and strengthening families over the meals we will create in it and greatest of all, access to sharing each other's cultures." Nicole Richardson-Garcia, School Principle of Storefront Academy, South Bronx.



With an expected 250 children attending this fall, the addition of a kitchen provides the school not only with the means for cooking nutritious meals on site but will serve as a focus for the teaching about nutrition, healthy living and home economics.



"We are glad to be partnering with Storefront academy to give these children a happy and healthy childhood, education, and a meaningful future" says Perry Hiiman NYKB, Co-owner.



It is planned that the kitchen will also be utilized for family breakfasts, community events and family-oriented nutrition and healthy cooking classes.



"With the partnership with NYKB, we are sure that the local community and New York City will become aware of how NYKB fulfills its mission of working with the community and supporting the education and health of all New Yorkers, including children who face significant challenges." Says Jonathan Stearns, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.



About NYKB

For almost 20 years New York Kitchen and Bath has been remodeling NYC from concept to completion. Located in the Flatiron district on Manhattan at 8 West 25th Street, the magnificent NYKB kitchen and bath showroom is a first stop for any home renovation. In addition to the many kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations and full apartment remodels, NYKB has completed restaurant and commercial renovations in Manhattan and around New York. NYC-licensed contractors take care of everything – from obtaining the permits to installing plumbing, electrical and more. Teaming up with the top names in European and American cabinetry makers, countertops and flooring materials combined with quality workmanship and steller customer service, NYKB has made its name in NYC as the number one home improvement and general contractor in the city.



