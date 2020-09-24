On Air Parking Inks New Parking Partners in BOS, SFO, IAD Airports

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2020 --On Air Parking, a parking deals site that offers unbranded five-star off-airport parking to help travelers save on expensive parking fees, today announced it launched new parking partners in (BOS) Boston Logan International Airport, (SFO) San Francisco International Airport, and (IAD) Dulles International Airport.



"We are excited about this because it allows us to serve more travelers with more allocated spaces," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "As travelers affected by the pandemic look for ways to save money, our deals are perfect for long-term parking near major airports."



The San Francisco-based startup is selling BOS parking for $8.49/day; SFO parking for $7.13/day and IAD parking for $4.49/day. The parking deals come with a free shuttle service to bring travelers to and back from the airport. Deals may also be cancelled at any time at no additional cost.



"As businesses set to reopen in the coming weeks, we expect to see more parking demand from leisure travelers," said Murray.



