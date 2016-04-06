On Flights and Sights Travel Comparison Site Said the Bahamas Is the Number One Wedding Destination

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --On Flights And Sights, a leading travel comparison site that helps consumers save money on booking vacations, flights, and rental cars, has said the Bahamas has become the number one destination for weddings and honeymoons.



The travel comparison site that compares all the best possible deals looked at all the wedding and honeymoon destinations around the world and found the Bahamas to be the most popular. With its Sapphire-blue skies, turquoise water, pure white and pink-sand beaches, it has become one of the most magical places to hold a wedding reception. However, according to On Flights And Sights (http://onflightsandsights.com/) it's not just about the beauty of the Island that makes it popular with wedding couples, it's also about how much money people can save.



According to On Flights And Sights, the Bahamas that won the 2015 Leading Wedding Destination at the World Travel Awards can make the wedding and honeymoon more affordable. A spokesman for the travel comparison site explained that holding the wedding in the same place as the honeymoon; it can reduce the overall cost.



The spokesman said: "The Bahamas is not just a great place to take a holiday and have a honeymoon, with low prices and having the wedding in the same place as a honeymoon it helps couples save even more money."



Each year the Bahamas welcomes over 100,000 happy couples who want to get married in the sunshine and have a wedding day they will always remember. With the prices of wedding increasing in price in America, the UK, and Australia, it's expected that even more people will visit the Bahamas to get married.



