One Square Mile: Texas - Documentary Series About Texas, Minus the Stereotypes

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2013 --Over the past 18 months, Texas filmmakers Carl and Betsy Crum have been producing a 9 part series titled 'One Square Mile: Texas' (OSMTX) - www.osmtx.com



For this series, the husband and wife filmmakers approached nine distinct square miles across the Lone Star State with the purpose of exploring what life actually is like for the people living and working in these square miles and to shed light on what it actually means to be Texan in contemporary American culture?



Texas, which has a growing population of 26M residents, is often distilled into a boring list of broad and often inaccurate stereotypes. This is unfortunate, considering Texas is ground zero for many of the issues that resonate across the rest of America.



The square miles featured are - Silverton, Nacogdoches, Dallas, Midland, Port Isabel, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.



The OSMTX series was made possible by the sponsorship of Best Maid Products, Southwest Airlines, Woats Oatsnack, Alamo Drafthouse and Texas Photomontage.



The presenting station for the series is KLRU - Austin. The fiscal sponsor of the series is the Southwest Alternate Media Project - Houston.



VIEWING THE SERIES



The nine episode series will air on all 12 Texas PBS stations beginning Thursday evenings January 16 - the schedule can be found on the www.osmtx.com website.



Stations airing the series: KMBH - Rio Grande Valley, Basin PBS, KLRU - Austin, KERA - Dallas, KLRN - San Antonio, KCOS - El Paso, KEDT - Corpus, KUHT - Houston, KNCT - Waco/Killeen, KTTZ - Lubbock, Panhandle PBS - Amarillo and KAMU - College Station.



Additionally, the OSMTX will have special broadcasts online via social media beginning in January.



