Ozuna Tickets on Sale for BOK Center in Tulsa, OK at Tickets-Online

Ozuna brings his Aura Tour to Tulsa October 19. Tickets for BOK Center On Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --Ozuna, will bring his Aura Tour to BOK Center in Tulsa, OK on October 19, 2018.
Ozuna announced his Aura tour dates on June 18. Other tour dates include San Diego, San Antonio and Las Vegas.
About Ozuna
In 2016 Ozuna became well known when he made a guest appearance on the single La Ocasion. Shortly after that song was released it reached number 22 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. A year later he released his debut studio album Odisea. Over the course of his career he has won the Best New Latin Artist award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He just recently reached 5 billion views on his YouTube channel. His YouTube channel currently has over 16 million subscribers and that is growing by 65,000 subscribers a day.
Ozuna's 2018 Aura tour:
Sep. 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
Sep. 8 -- Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
Sep. 20 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Sep. 22 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sep. 23 -- Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Sept. 28 -- Washington, DC @ Eagle Bank Arena
Sep. 29 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sep. 30 -- Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena?
Oct. 5 -- Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 6 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 7 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 19 -- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 20 -- Nashville, TN @ Tennessee State Fair?
Oct. 21 -- Louisville, KY @ Broadbent Arena
Oct. 25 -- El Paso, TX @ El Paso Coliseum
Oct. 26 -- San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 27 -- McAllen, TX @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Nov. 2 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Nov. 4 -- Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Nov. 10 -- Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
Nov. 16 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Event Center
Nov. 17 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
Nov. 21 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Nov. 24 -- Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Nov. 25 -- San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Dec. 1 -- Odessa, TX @ The Hacienda Event Center
Dec. 2 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 14 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ The Etess Arena at Hard Rock Live
Dec. 15 -- Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
