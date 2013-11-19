Panasonic Selects LED Display Leader Lighthouse for Lincoln Railyard Cube

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2013 --Panasonic Eco Solutions North America selected Lighthouse Technologies Limited to provide the LED display panels in the construction of “The Cube," in Lincoln, Nebraska's Railyard entertainment district, the West Haymarket development called Canopy Street.



Canopy Street (www.canopyst.com) is planned as an entertainment and living district, with combined retail and housing conveniently located together. Part of the development will feature an open courtyard area, known as "The Railyard," and will be surrounded with retail and restaurant space on three sides. The Railyard will be used for various public events, including seasonal festivals, sports parties (such as live broadcasts of Nebraska football games), and movie nights. The Cube is expected to play a central role in showcasing art, seasonal touches, sports events and highlights and even movies on select nights.



For The Cube, Panasonic used two waterproof Lighthouse Impact 16 LED video displays. The IMPACT 16, a 16mm pixel pitch Surface Mount Display (SMD) LED panel, shines with a brilliant 6000 nits of brightness, utilizes the first outdoor SMD LED chip, and features intelligent IM design for superior flatness. Exceptional color reproduction and clarity come standard, and image quality and uniformity are delivered with Lighthouse’s hallmark excellence.



"Considering the variety of events The Cube will present," said Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse N.A.S.A, "the IMPACT 16 is a perfect choice. For an entertainment venue such as the Railyard, presenting events with light qualities as different as feature films and football games, the IMPACT 16 is tough to beat."



The first display on the north facing structure stands 35.3 feet long by 15.1 feet high. The display on the adjacent west-facing structure measures at 13.9 feet long by 15.1 feet high. Both outdoor LED displays will be used for video images, feeds, and digital advertising, as well as real-time content such as still images, animations, and live video.



"Teaming with Panasonic Eco Solutions," Whitaker added, "enables us to do unique projects such as the Railyard Cube. As Lighthouse expands into the retail sector, The Cube will help demonstrate the versatility and flexibility of Lighthouse technology."



About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



About Panasonic Eco Solutions North America

Panasonic Eco Solutions North America is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic Corporation was recently ranked number four in Interbrand’s “Best Global Green Brands 2013”, moving up two spots from number six, becoming the highest ranked electronics brand in the report. Panasonic Eco Solutions develops and provides customized and integrated technology-based system solutions for enterprise customers in a variety of industries such as sports, entertainment and digital outdoor. Additionally, the company supplies renewable energy and energy-efficiency solutions to corporate and public sector organizations. For more information visit: http://us.panasonic.com and http://us.panasonic.com/business/pesna/.