London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --Written to give parents the "how-to" manual that babies don't generally come with, author Liu Yang has released the first in a series of books about parenting. The Mother's Manual has made its way to digital shelves to inspire parents of children from birth to five-years-old. Highlighting the importance of bonding in the early years, the book touches on brain research to shed light on the behavior patterns of children as well. Combining timely information with over twenty years of experience working with children and their parents, Yang reinforces the need to understand family dynamics in a new way.



Yang said of the new parenting book, "Even if you didn't get the critical parenting skills in your own childhood that are so necessary for your child's potential, it's not too late. The Mother's Manual will help you to understand yourself. That's the first key to raising children who are emotionally healthy and who show that comfortability with the world around them."



The author will release the sequel to The Mother's Manual with a new self-parenting book set for release in December of this year.



