Paul McCartney Tickets on Sale for TaxSlayer Center in Monteral at Tickets-Online

Paul McCartney Freshen Up Tour Tickets for TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Sale at Tickets-Online.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --Paul McCartney, is hitting the road for a 13 city tour that includes stops in Canada and the United States. One of the most anticipated tour stops is TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL on July 11.
Paul McCartney Freshen Up Tour Live in Moline, IL
Tickets-Online sells Paul McCartney tickets at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Paul McCartney announced his Freshen Up Tour dates on September 10, 2018 as part of his warm up to more North American tour dates to come. Other Freshen Up tour dates include New Orleans, Phoenix and Lexington.
About Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney is well known as the bass player and singer from The Beatles. After leaving the band in 1970 he pursued a solo career and formed another band called Wings. Over the course of his career he is a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He was inducted as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and then again in 1999 as a solo artist. He is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. He is an 18-time Grammy Award winner and 32 of his songs have reached the Billboard Hot 100. One of his crowning achievements came in 1997 when he became knighted by the Queen of England for his service in music.
Paul McCartney is set to release his seventeenth studio album in September titled Egypt Station. The first track of the album is the title of his current tour, Freshen Up.
Fans can find Paul McCartney tickets at TaxSlayer Center in Moline at Tickets-Online. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Tickets-Online.
Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
05/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
About Tickets-Online
Tickets-Online is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Tickets-Online is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Tickets-Online
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Tickets-Online
Website: Tickets-Online/Paul-McCartney