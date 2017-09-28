Paul Watkins Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Introduce BASEbelt Pocket Storage Solution to an Everyday Problem in Form Fitted Clothing, the Small Pocket Problem

Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Paul Watkins, the creator of BASEbelt, claims that this upcoming product will be the most innovative and useful pocket belt to hit the market in many years. Created by a Hawaii based company, the idea of BASEbelt was conceived to provide a solution to a very noticable problem: most form fitted attire on the market does not have a good storage solutions. BASEbelt was designed to be worn with just about any attire with its subtle look and the cargo pocket size can be compacted as needed to store smartphone, keys, a wallet, and other every day carry items. Later on, the company has added comfort, function, and utility to make it suitable for the adventure-loving individuals of the current generation.



Highlighting the unique design of BASEbelt, Paul Watkins stated, "BASE stands for Be Active, Search, & Explore. The term Be Active does not mean you have to be an athlete, it means you have to have an energetic purpose, adventure, or just go out to explore our planet for leisure (holoholo)."



The versatile and innovative design of BASEbelt will support everyday situations at work life, casual life, as well as active life. The product is expected to appeal to all types of users because its unisex design, it offers multiple wearing options, and it works with many lifestyles.



Some of the most important aspects of BASEbelt include



- Breathable, Hypoallergenic, Anti-sweat, Anti-odor fabric

- Safe, secure, and stretchable pockets with 8 inches by 8 inches size

- No bounce hidden storage option

- Brand focus on Outdoors and Adventurous lifestyle

- Subtle look suitible for many Lifestyles

- Multi wear options of pocket size/shape

- Unisex design

- Waterproof case included to support Watersport usage



The founder of BASEbelt is a certified Project Management Professional with a wealth of experience in managing various teams, schedules, budgets, quality, and safety goals for highly-technical projects. With a robust risk mitigation plan for every step in manufacturing and distribution, the team is confident about launching BASEbelt before Christmas.



A Kickstarter campaign has been launched recently to raise funds for all expenses leading to the formal launch of BASEbelt. The funding goal for this campaign is $35,000.



More about the product and the Kickstarter campaign can be found at http://kck.st/2wLVi1Z.



The website of BASEbelt is http://www.basebelt.com.



