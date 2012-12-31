Penny Stocks on the Move: (OTCQB: TAMO), (PINKSHEETS: RHHBY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2012 --Tamm Oil and Gas Corp. (OTCQB: TAMO) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement today. It opened the session at $0.20 and remained between $0.16 and $0.22 price range during the session. However, the stock closed 15 percent lower at $0.17. Tamm Oil and Gas’ first support level is at $0.16. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go down to $0.15. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.18.



Tamm Oil and Gas is an exploration stage company and is involved in the business of acquiring and developing oil sands properties.



Find out more about TAMO by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAMO



Roche Holding AG (PINKSHEETS: RHHBY) traded in the range of $50.20 and $50.95 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $50.80 and closed at $50.49, down 1.10 percent from its previous close of $51.05. Roche Holding recorded the volume of 333K shares. The stock is likely to remain neutral in short term time frame, it may turn bullish in medium time range as shown by its MACD chart.



Roche Holding may find its first support level at $49.76. Roche Holding offers diagnostics and pharma products. The company has various collaborations with companies like Med Fusion and Areva Med.



Find out where RHHBY could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=RHHBY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009