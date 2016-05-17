"Persevering Creativity", a Solo Exhibition by International Artist Julio Sanchez

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Julio Sanchez, an International Artist, is launching his new exhibition in Orlando, Fl called "Persevering Creativity" at the CityArts Factory. The exhibition is and will take place on May 19th, 2016 at 6P.M. This solo show will take place at 29 S Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801, and will feature over 30 pieces in different techniques and formats. Fans and art lovers will be able to see some of the artist best work over the last 15-years of his career.



Julio Sanchez, better known as "Julsan" was born in the Dominican Republic and later moved to Orlando, Florida, where he developed to be one of the most exciting artists of his generation. His first love of art started at an early age while visiting art festivals in his home country. Since his first exhibition in 2003, at the Cultural Center of "La Calle 8", his reputation and following as well as his skill has continued to grow.



Julsan, who has won many awards during his career including "Artist Of The Year" & "Heart & Hand Award" in 2013; Julio is looking forward to people being able to see his work close up and enjoy the love and emotion of his art.



Julsan's spokesman said: "In this exhibition, Julsan will show to the public his most recent work; the pictorial exhibition has more than 30 pieces of different techniques and formats such as oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, mixed media, and sculptures with found objects and art installation. This exhibition will display a retrospective of the artist' last 15 years."



For further information about Julio Sanchez' work please visit his website at www.julsan.net.



About Julio Sanchez

Julio's interest in the arts started at an early age in the city of Barahona, Dominican Republic while attending art festivals across the country. Some of his early work were showcased at the Swiss Mine Art Gallery in the Dominican Republic. In 2003, Julio had his debut at the Cultural Center of "La Calle 8" with artists from all around the world.



Contact Information:

Julio Sanchez

Julsan Art

Phone: 786-237-4226

Email: julsanarte@gmail.com

Web: julsan.net