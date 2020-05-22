Perth Start-Up Growth Agency Lands Webby Honours

Perth, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2020 --Hailed as the "Internet's highest honour" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honouring excellence on the Internet.



IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe.



"Honourees are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year."



Bud received recognition for its work in the best visual design category for it's agency website, rubbing shoulders with projects from industry heavyweights Apple, Google, Squarespace and the Washington Post.



"When we started this project we knew we needed to create something visually disruptive and unique to tell our story and engage people to look deeper, to receive this level of recognition for such a young company blew us away."



"It's inspiring that great work can get recognised and be disruptive, even at this level, no matter who you are." – Tom Smolarek, Director at Bud.



You can watch the 24th ceremony and all the winners at webbysfromhome.com hosted by Patton Oswalt.