Pinnovative Designs Links Arms with Active Minds and the NFL to Support Suicide Prevention

Newburyport, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2017 --Honored to be a part of something so valuable, Pinnovative Designs has joined the effort to support suicide prevention. Opting to help change the conversation around mental health issues, the company is doing what it does best - creating touchstones for awareness. To that end, Pinnovative Designs has created "The World Needs You Here" bracelet now available on ActiveMInds.org. Given to every player in the NFL, to wear as a show of support for the fundraiser, all proceeds will go toward suicide prevention for high school and college students nationwide.



Ronna Rosenblatt, the founder of Pinnovative Designs, said, "More than 40,000 Americans commit suicide every year. So, to join the effort with the creation of the bracelet NFL players are wearing league-wide is wonderful. Kids and adults are wearing them too and posting photos on social media with the #NeedYouHere hashtag. It's a $5 item that can do so much for so many."



For more information visit http://www.pinnovativedesigns.com/ or http://activeminds.org/need-you-here.



