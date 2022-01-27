Pioneer Baseball League and TicketSmarter Announce Historic Naming Rights Agreement

Overland Park, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2022 --In a groundbreaking deal, the Pioneer Baseball League (independent, MLB Partner League) and TicketSmarter, a national ticket resale market, announced today an exclusive five-year naming rights agreement that will rebrand the league as "The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter." This is the first time in the United States that a professional baseball league has sold its naming rights to a corporate partner.



"Last year when the Pioneer League was relaunched as an independent league, we were determined to solidify the league and to assure its long-term sustainability," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Thanks to our great new partnership with TicketSmarter, we are now positioned to move forward to further enhance the great fan experiences and outstanding level of baseball we offer our fans around the Mountain West region and, for that matter, around the baseball universe."



Among its many strategic partnerships, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of the Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. TicketSmarter is committed to giving back to children's charities, contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation and Coach to Cure MD.



"We are so excited about this historic agreement with the Pioneer League," commented TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. "This first-of-its-kind relationship underscores our commitment to creating cutting-edge partnerships and to offering safe and secure access for fans to buy and sell tickets. With this partnership, we're providing a direct link between the league and its teams with their fans and communities."



About the Pioneer Baseball League

Since 1939, the Pioneer League has operated in the Mountain West region. Beginning in 2021, the PBL became a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League with teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden) and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs). The Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly the Orem Owlz, and The Glacier Range Riders will join the League for the 2022 season. For more information go to www.pioneerleague.com.



About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by giving back through children's charities and creating helpful partnerships. $1 from every transaction will help our charitable partners, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, V Foundation, Coach to Cure MD and the Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation.



TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of more than 40 minor league baseball clubs, 35 collegiate conferences including the Pac-12 Conference and Big 10 Conference, and 300-plus universities nationwide. Each purchase is covered by TicketSmarter's 100% ticket guarantee.



Stay updated with TicketSmarter at https://TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.