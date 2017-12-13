Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2017 --Having continuously recognized Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod for her pure quality of training and commitment to Instructor level development; PADI Worldwide, PADI Asia Pacific, Regional Representatives, Dive managers and Dive shop owners for the region, Holly has now certified a massive 116 Open Water Scuba Diving Instructors which makes a total of over 500 Instructor level certifications issued in 2017. There are a variety of reasons that makes the training offered by Holly the most sought after professional training program available within the recreational diving industry.



Holly has a wealth of previous industry experience, having worked within the scuba diving industry for over 15 years in a variety of dive-related roles and a range of worldwide diving destinations and is in the perfect position to advise new instructors on particular jobs within particular areas.



Having such a varied experience within the diving industry has helped Holly to incorporate a range of additional components into her training regime that prepare new instructors for the real world of diving education and giving new instructors the skills, knowledge and confidence to be successful. This vast experience has also assisted the design of the course, whereby Instructor candidates can be prepared in a way that addresses all of the common hurdles and obstacles new instructors may face early in their career and concentrate on providing the best possible training to future student divers. Training facilities are at the highest possible standard as the entire PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) takes place in the only ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to ever be established in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia.



Holly Macleod conducts the entire course from start to finish and has been recognized, celebrated and awarded as providing the absolute best possible instructor level training available within the diving industry and received a variety of Industry Awards from PADI Worldwide and PADI Asia Pacific; as well as awards from TripAdvisor for the pure quality of the PADI IDC Gili – Komodo TripAdvisor reviews.



Those looking to join the program in 2018 are strongly advised to check out the 2018 PADI IDC Gili – Komodo Schedule and contact Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, one of the world's leading PADI Course Directors and arrange your personal PADI IDC Gili – Komodo training requirements.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/