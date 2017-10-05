Platinum PADI IDC Course Director Holly Macleod Receives TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --With a combined total of four Scuba Diving Industry Awards under the belt; Holly has now become an extremely popular and attractive option for diving professional looking for an accelerated chance of gaining a highly rewarding and successful career within the recreational diving industry. In 2016 alone Holly issued well over 400 Instructor certifications making her one of the highest certifying PADI Course Director's Worldwide and this experience has led to being recognized within the industry by way of Industry Awards.



The PADI "Elite" Award denotes PADI Instructors based on the number of certifications issued in any one year. This Award is categorized based on the number between 50 and 300, for example, if a PADI Instructor Certifies 100 people on any PADI program or course they will receive the PADI "Elite – 100" Instructor Award. Although Holly issued over 400 certifications she received the top award of the PADI "Elite – 300" Award. PADI Course Directors are also awarded a status based on the overall level of commitment to the diving industry and are categorized by a Gold, Silver and Platinum ratings, based on the number of Instructor certifications issued and a number of candidates who took continued educational training. Holly received the Platinum status for 2016, again massively exceeding the requirements for the highest category available. Another award received by Holly in 2017 was the PADI "Outstanding Contribution to Instructor Development" Award which is awarded to very few Diving Centers and PADI Course Directors who have actually contributed to furthering the development of worldwide Instructor level training and therefore setting the overall standard of training.



Combined, these 3 Awards sets a totally different standard of training for professional divers and is great for Holly in terms of recognition of hard work. However the Awards haven't stopped; In steps TripAdvisor, awarding the "Certificate of Excellence", making it not just a renowned PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) known for success and excellence, but actually a fantastic all-around experience from start to finish.



So, all in all, The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod offers an exceptional level of education combined with the highest possible standard of PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) training facilities. The various awards denote consistency, success and now an all-around quality training experience with the PADI IDC Gili Indonesia TripAdvisor Page highlighting the amazing experience of previous candidates, In fact, the 2018 PADI IDC Indonesia, Gili Island Schedule is already available for those that want to book ahead, otherwise all of the latest news and updates are available on the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Page.



