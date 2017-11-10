Poptopia in San Jose Featuring Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to Play at SAP Center

Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2017 --Poptopia, previously known as Triple Ho Show is coming to San Jose on December 2, 2017. Poptopia features Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Khalid, Logic, Fifth Harmony, Naill Horan and Dua Lipa, for one incredible night at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.



Tickets-Online sells Poptopia tickets at SAP Center in San Jose, CA.



Poptopia announced their show date on October 10, 2017 for SAP Center in San Jose.



Poptopia will feature some of music's biggest names including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Taylor Swift talked about getting on stage with Time Magazine. "In my opinion, the only way to conquer stage fright is to get up on stage and play. Every time you play another show, it gets better and better."



Taylor Swift is starting her tour for a new album, Reputation. Meanwhile Ed Sheeran released Divide earlier in 2017 and is currently on an extended tour in support of that album. Both artists are some of the most popular pop artists playing music today.



Fans can find Poptopia tickets for SAP Center in San Jose, CA at Tickets-Online.



Poptopia



Dec 2, 2017 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center



About Tickets-Online

Tickets-Online is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.5/5.



Tickets-Online is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Tickets-Online

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: info@tickets-online.com

Website: www.tickets-online.com/Poptopia