Precision Coating, Inc. Expands Commercial Team and Names Dhruv Patel as Vice President of Business Development

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2023 --Precision Coating, Inc. announced today that Dhruv Patel has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development. Based in Hudson, MA, Precision Coating, Inc. serves global healthcare and medical device companies offering value-added surface coatings and treatments.



"I am extremely pleased Dhruv's career path has led him to PCCI. Dhruv will be a valuable team member and will impact PCCI sales and growth immediately. His experience with coating technologies, and educational accomplishments will allow Dhruv to positively influence all aspects of commercial growth at PCCI. Welcome Dhruv!", said Dave DiBiasio, vice president of Sales and Marketing.



Bill Ellerkamp, president of PCCI, added, "We are thrilled to have Dhruv join our growing team. His sense of urgency, bias for innovation, focus on the future, and drive for results are highly compatible with our goals and our culture. Dhruv has a unique complement of business and technical skills which will add high value for our partners."



Prior to joining Precision Coating, Dhruv Patel was Senior Director of Business Development-Coating Equipment at Biocoat, Inc., a leading hydrophilic coating provider for medical device OEMs and CMOs. In that position, Patel led the development of the newly formed Equipment division. Prior to this role, Patel led the Technical Sales and Service function. In addition to business development roles, Patel gained cross-functional experience within R&D, Applications Development/NPI, Manufacturing, and Commercial Operations over his 13-year tenure at Biocoat.



"Precision Coating has positioned itself as a global leader in surface technology and I couldn't be more excited to be joining this team as we look to expand our product and service offerings and provide enabling technologies and seamless supply chain experiences to the MedTech industry," said Patel. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to leverage our technology, expertise, infrastructure, and geographical reach to build upon already established strong customer relationships, expand global partnerships with OEMs and CMOs, and provide superior customer service."



Patel received his MBA from Villanova School of Business, and has an MS in Biomedical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, and a BS in Biomedical Engineering from University of Mumbai.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating partners with global MedTech customers to deliver innovative products and services to enhance the surface functionality of their patient-critical products. The company operates four facilities: two in Massachusetts, one in Rhode Island, and one in Costa Rica, and serves customers worldwide, offering seamless supply chain support. Additional information about Precision Coating is available at www.precisioncoating.com.