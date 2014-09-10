Precision Nutrition Certification Review: FREE Nutrition Coaching

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --The management at Precision Nutrition (PN) is extremely pleased to announce the next session of its hereto extremely well received FREE 5-Day Nutrition Coaching course. Through today's Press Release, nutritionists and life style experts at PN are encouraging health and fitness professionals and fitness aficionados alike to sign up for this no obligation, absolutely FREE offering at the earliest.



Speaking at a recent event to explain the benefits of this 5-day FREE online course, the company stressed the major highlights that participants will learn, including:



- what nutrition advice health & fitness professionals will be able to offer their clients



- how to assess each client's nutrition needs in order to personalize the advice being offered to them



- developing a customized nutrition plan for each client



- how clients can be made to actually follow that advice



- what key statistics to measure, and how to evaluate those stats



- how nutrition plans may be optimized using key stats



- and much, much more!



A Precision Nutrition spokesperson also noted that the FREE 5-Day Nutrition Coaching online course has been customized based on broad feedback received from over 30,000 stakeholders, including users of PN's other courses, 10,000 health and fitness professionals and a cross section of fitness enthusiast. As a result, the contents and focus of the FREE course is precisely in line with what the health and fitness community has been longing for!



The company also highlighted the fact that, fitness professionals and health and fitness lovers alike will be able to use the knowledge gleaned from the course to deliver extraordinary value-added services to others, including clients, family members and colleagues.



The curriculum for the program has been designed similar to a 4-year degree program in high-end nutrition coaching. As such, in addition to being a source of additional revenue for many fitness professionals, this FREE 5-Day Nutrition Coaching course will position students to qualify for future continuing education credits from a number of prominent institutions, including:



- American Council On Exercise

- Eat Right

- National Academy of Sports Medicine

- Certified Professional Trainers Network

- Fitness Australia

- The Register Of Exercise Professionals

- and several others



According to company insiders, many fitness enthusiasts have already signed up for the FREE 5-Day Nutrition Coaching course because it:



- allows them to study at their own pace



- offers a unique teaching model for nutritional coaches like nothing else available in the industry today



- gives professional coaches a great opportunity to immediately put into practice what they learned in the FREE course



Through today's press release, the company also unveiled the pre sale list for its high-demand Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification course/program. Introducing the Pre Sale List, the company noted that formal registration for the course would be opening shortly, and is expected to be sold out within hours of opening. However, the pre sale list is a way to ensure eager health & fitness coaches are assured of a place in the next session beginning September 17th 2014. Pre Sale list registrants will also enjoy substantial discounts on regular course fees.



About Precision Nutrition

The FREE 5-Day Nutrition Coaching course is an online learning opportunity, developed and designed by nutrition experts for fitness and nutrition coaches and enthusiasts alike. It is a novel creation of Precision Nutrition (PN), a company that's dedicated to the promotion of healthy lifestyles through nutrition education and coaching. The company's flagship lifestyle coaching programs include Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification Program, that offers fitness coaches a wealth of knowledge and online tools to use in delivering additional value to their clients.