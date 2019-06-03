Print Conductor 6.3 Released – New Features for PDF, Excel Files, CAD Drawings & More

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2019 --Software development company fCoder, an expert in batch printing and conversion of documents, releases a new version of one of its core products – Print Conductor 6.3.



The program is a smart utility which prints multiple files at once. Having a wide range of settings, it is a must-have tool for those who want to simplify printing of large numbers of documents or images every day.



With the recent updates, Print Conductor got new significant features: the ability to print macro-enabled Excel worksheets, ability to increase line weight within CAD drawings (DWG, DXF), ability to copy printed files to a specified folder, and a new optional engine which works better with PDF including those with filled forms.



Many fixes and improvements have also been made: improved processing of CAD drawings with the internal engine, faster printing of PDF files, fixed specific issues with the printing of PDFs with attachments as well as other improvements. Overall processing speed and performance have been increased. Also, the Korean language was added to the interface and is now available among other 18 available languages.



You can learn more about Print Conductor at https://www.print-conductor.com



fCoder provides software solutions for digital document and image processing for more than 20 years. Corporate users and individuals with intensive document flow all over the world benefit from fCoder software. For more details, please visit https://www.fcoder.com/