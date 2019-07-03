Print Conductor Gets Positive Reviews from University Staff and Healthcare Specialists

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2019 --Print Conductor is a batch printing software developed by fCoder which is used in various offices, schools, educational institutions, and medical centers. IT-developers from fCoder often got new positive feedback from the industry professionals – IT technicians and IT supervisors of such organizations.



Print Conductor in a Medical Records Department



Northwestern Health Sciences University(USA, Minnesota) uses Print Conductor in it's Medical Records department to print medical records of patients in PDFs for external referrals and medical records requests by attorneys. Bill Johnson, Interim Senior Director of Information Technology at says:



"Print Conductor has been a great product for us in the past, and I'm sure will continue to meet our needs in the future."



Previously, it took him and his colleagues much time and "considerable effort" to print each PDF one at a time. He estimates that Print Conductor "has saved our medical records clerk at least 40% of her time to get her work done" which is really great.



Print Conductor in a High School



Another IT specialist, Mark Lawrence from Spalding Academy (UK), positively evaluates the program:



"Print Conductor provides all the features required to efficiently automate the process of batch printing multiple files. Easy to install and incorporate into the workflow of the school."



Print Conductor is "easy to use interface for staff members, minimal IT support required", he adds.



Print Conductor can be easily integrated within any office or school IT environment. With it, you can simplify the printing of PDF files and other documents. Thanks to a large number of supported formats, Print Conductor can print multiple data such as reports, medical notes, test results, forms, handouts, and many other document types.