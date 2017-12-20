PubHTML5 Becomes the Most Widely Accessible Page Flip Software on the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2017 --PubHTML5 has continued to make headlines and it recently become the most widely accessible page flip software on the market. The recent achievement is not surprising, considering the excellent features of the online platform that have the creation of flipbook easy, fast and effective. PubHTML5 has helped to create over 9 million digital contents, an unprecedented feat in the industry.



The acceptance and popularity of the platform can be attributed to its features, in addition to the fact that it is available for free. The page flip software was designed to make the creation of interactive digital content easy by simply converting PDF files. Therefore, it is not surprising that businesses of all types and sizes have found the online software particularly helpful.



Some of the amazing features of the software include pre-designed templates, compatibility with practically any smart mobile device, and the ease of creating publications by simply importing PDF files in the page editor.



The page flip software also comes with an Administration & Management tool, SEO capability, and social network sharing and subscribers management features. The increasing popularity of PubHTML5 further reiterates the dedication of the CTO (chief technology officer) of PubHTML5, Jason Chen and his team to create irresistible software that will change the digital publishing industry for good.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a leading provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company through its online software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. The software also allows users to deliver content via the web, tablet, mobile devices, and social media channels.