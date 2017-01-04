Public Safety Drones Market Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion in 2022

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2017 --Arcluster pegs the market size for public safety drones at $1.2 billion in 2022 in its 2nd edition of its worldwide market analysis and forecasting study on the topic. The reports states that multiple public safety agencies are poised to lap up the benefits of using drones for security and critical missions. With increasing number of Government interests in drone adoption across multiple countries, the market for Public Safety drones is set to expand in the next five to ten years.



Arcluster's public safety drones market report provides a quantified assessment of the demand, agency interests, perceptions, and market forecasts across multiple segments.



More information on the report and its Table of Contents (TOC) is available here: https://arcluster.com/research/studies/public-safety-drones-market/



The report spans 120 pages, and contains 48 tables and 42 figures and charts.



The public safety drones market report provides market size and forecasts of public safety drones, segmented by



- Hardware: Fixed Wing; Multi Rotor drones



- Software: Drone Mapping and Photogrammetry; Drone Management; Flight Planning and Control; Ground Station Software; Drone Data Analytics; Fleet Management; Drone Protection Software; Drone Detection and Tracking; and Others.



- Services: Rentals and Drones as a Service; and Professional Services



- Applications: Law Enforcement; Emergency Management; Firefighting; Search and Rescue; Emergency Medical Services; and Others.



- Regions: North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.



The 2017 market report on Public Safety Drones also covers a select list of companies, their offerings, and targeted segments. The report also provides user perception ratings and demand side percentages of key trends in the industry. This study is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the drones and UAV markets across multiple regions and countries.



You can procure the Public safety drones Market Report directly from our online research store and receive the report instantly.



https://arcluster.com/research/studies/public-safety-drones-market/