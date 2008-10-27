PublishMyMemoir.com Provides Valuable Resources for Individuals Looking to Publish Their Personal Stories, Life Anecdotes or a Memoir

Gilroy, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2008 -- Bookstand Publishing announced today the launch of a new website, http://www.PublishMyMemoir.com, a new resource for people looking to publish their personal stories.



“Our new website, http://www.PublishMyMemoir.com helps Bookstand Publishing accomplish its objective of making publishing available to everyone,” said Nigil Bloom, Editor-in-chief at Bookstand Publishing. “Over the years we had the pleasure of helping hundreds of authors publish their memoirs, life anecdotes and personal stories and we wanted to create a dedicated website that provides resources and direction to individuals looking to publish their personal stories. “



The new website provides:



• practical advice and direction for anyone looking to publish a memoir or a collection of personal stories

• examples of published memoirs and autobiographies to inspire and guide potential authors

• encouragement to potential authors to take advantage of the new technologies that make it possible for them to publish a book and share their story with their families, friends and even the world

• a FREE Self-Publishing checklist which shows authors how to prepare their manuscript for print-on-demand publishing



According to Bloom, “Most people don’t realize how easy and affordable it is today, with the advent of print-on-demand technology, to publish a memoir or collection of personal stories. At Bookstand Publishing, a paperback memoir can be published for as little as $500 including 48 high quality books for family and friends. Hardcover packages including 10 hardcover books begin at $700.”



“We hope http://www.PublishMyMemoir.com encourages more people to consider publishing their memoirs and personal stories, not just because that is our business, but because publishing a book is such an exciting and powerful experience for most people,” said Bloom. “I love to be able to help grandparents leave a legacy for their children and grandchildren. I love helping people preserve their dramatic and compelling personal stories. When I see the excitement and joy that come from our authors when they receive their printed books, I remember why I love our business of making publishing available to everyone.”

