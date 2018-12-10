Queen + Adam Lambert Tickets on Sale for Toyota Center in Houston at Tickets-Online

Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 Rhapsody Tour Tickets for Toyota Center in Houston on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Redding, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --Iconic rock group, Queen + Adam Lambert, will bring their 2019 Rhapsody tour to the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Thursday July 24, 2019.
Queen announced tour dates on December 3, 2018 for their 2019 Rhapsody Tour. Other shows included in their tour announcement are San Jose, Nashville and Chicago.
About Queen + Adam Lambert
In 2009, Adam Lambert became a global star on the hit TV show American Idol. During the show Lambert performed alongside Queen guitarist Brian May and Drummer Roger Taylor. The remaining members of Queen were so impressed with Lambert's voice that shortly after the performance Queen started playing one off shows with Lambert.
In 2018 the hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody hit theater's across the country. The movie about Queen and late singer Freddie Mercury was well received.
Queen's two remaining co-founding members, Brian May and Roger Taylor said in a statement, "we are raring to get back in the saddle. This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!"
In 2001 Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have also had "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and "We are the Champions" inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 "Rhapsody Tour" Dates
07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
07/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
08/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
