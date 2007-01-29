Online Store Offers Stylish Business Casual Clothing

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --Finally a store that caters to the young professional women has arrived online. The Miami-based internet site opened its doors earlier this month with the launch of http://www.ShopYupster.com. The site offers a wide selection of stylish clothing and accessories that are ideal for the business casual environment.



“Business casual is a phrase that is frequently used yet is somewhat ambiguous,” says Elaine Cooper, founder of Yupster Boutique. “Mix that with a young woman who likes to follow fashion trends and shopping for work is even more difficult.”



As a young professional herself, Cooper finds very few stores offer business casual clothing. Even fewer stores offer stylish business casual clothing. “Every time I went shopping to update my work wardrobe, the clothes in each store were either too old or too young for me. I had to go to multiple stores just to put together a single outfit.” Cooper learned that her peers felt the same. “Many are busy working for promotions, starting families, and running households. Although they love shopping, who has time to dedicate entire weekends to shopping for work?”



Yupster Boutique is the one stop shop for trendsetters looking for hip business clothes. Yupster Boutique carries brands with savvy twenty and thirty somethings in mind. The site offers the latest fashions from contemporary designers such as French Connection, Kenzie, Kersh, and by boe. New lines are continually added to keep wardrobes fresh.



“At Yupster, we know young professionals need to look polished,” Cooper concludes. “We’re here to help them understand they can be polished and fashionable.”



After all, first impressions are everything.

