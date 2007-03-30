Learn How to Turn a Crazy Idea into a Successful Small Business on StartupNation Radio, March 30

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2007 --Nancy Jarecki of Betty Beauty to talk about creating and marketing her controversial new product for “hair down there”



What:

Nancy Jarecki, founder of Betty Beauty, bettybeauty.com, to offer tips on finding a small business niche – and filling it successfully – on StartupNation Radio.



You’ll learn the research involved in creating a new product, what a "Category Creator" is and why Betty Beauty fits this description. Plus you’ll hear how to market a controversial product.



Who:

After visiting a hair salon in Rome, realizing a need in the U.S. for what she found there and conducting extensive research, Nancy Jarecki founded Betty Beauty. The first safe color for the hair down there, the Betty products provide a gentle, no-drip formula for both men and women. The natural ingredients cover gray and are meant to enhance or match hair color on the head.



When:

Saturday, March 31, 2007

Listen live (radio or online) or call in 866-557-8278

(7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)

A Web cast of the radio program and an after-show Web cast with more great information will be available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, April 2.



Why:

Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your small business now!



