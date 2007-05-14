Printo launches its largest store in Bangalore

Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Printo, India’s first retail printing brand, announced the launch of its 4th and largest Bangalore store at Whitefield. The Whitefield outlet is 4th in a chain of 200 stores which the company will roll out across India over the next three years. The next store is expected in Malleswaram by end May.



With a modern store design, well trained staff and cutting-edge digital printing equipment, Printo’s consumer-driven experience is a novel concept in the printing industry, which has traditionally been supplier-dominated. Printo uses a unique model wherein customers can choose form hundreds of templates to create business cards, brochures, posters and invitations. This personalised product approach helps customers reduce printing time and costs, while increasing choice. Printo also caters to corporate customers through a combination of retail outlets and a centralised printing infrastructure, offering cost effective solutions like document print outsourcing, marketing brochures and event collateral.



Commenting on the launch of Printo, Lalana Zaveri, Director (Operations) & Co-founder, said, “There is a strong demand from the IT and ITES industry for higher privacy standards, copyright protection and better management of print costs. Printo has responded to this by locating its largest retail print store in Whitefield, Bangalore. The Whitefield store is extremely well positioned to provide world class print outsourcing solutions to technology companies in India’s premier IT zone.”



About Printo

Printo is redefining the digital printing business by offering consumers and businesses a radically easy and practical model of meeting their printing requirements. Printo believes that the Indian print customer is hugely under-served in terms of quality and reliability and does not have easy access to a reliable, hassle-free print provider.



Printo is a professional, board-managed company co-founded by professionals from the document printing and the IT services industry. The company has attracted seed investments from Seedfund and high profile angel investors. Its advisors include Pravin Gandhi (co-founder Infinity Ventures and SeedFund), Sridar Iyengar (Director, Rediff and ICICI) and Naresh Malhotra (Cafe Coffee Day).



The new Printo store is located opposite Sri Sathya Sai Hospital in the KIADB Industrial Area in Whitefield.

