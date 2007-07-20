Pacific Media Reports Flat Sales for Consumer Flat Panel HDTVs in May

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for consumer flat panel televisions in North America increased just 1% over April 2007 sales. Their Consumer Flat Panel Display Sell-Through Tracking Service report also shows that revenues were up nearly 4%, even though prices for individual models were generally down for the month.



“Revenues increased for the month because there was a distinct shift in what consumers bought in May,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Vice President of Pacific Media Associates. “The price of 45” to 49” 1080p LCD models fell 5% in May, which helped boost the segment to third place behind the 30” to 34” WXGA LCD and 50” to 54” WXGA plasma segments. Across all sizes, one out of every three flat panel televisions sold in May was a 1080p model. Since these models cost more than lower resolution models, revenues grew faster than unit sales in May.”



Sony reaped the benefits of the demand for 1080p LCD HDTVs, capturing 22% of the unit market share and 28.1% of the revenue market share, claiming first place in both categories. Samsung was second in unit market share with 16.7% Pioneer took second place in revenue market share with 23.1%, largely on the continued strength of their Elite PRO-1140HD which was the top-selling model again in May. The average street price for this model fell 7% in May, reaching $2,800 which is 40% lower than it was two months ago.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



