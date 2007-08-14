The First Service on the Globe for Managing Your ICQ, MSN, Yahoo, Skype, Miranda, QIP, Trillian Chat History Online Is Now Avaliable Worldwide

Lviv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2007 -- IM-HISTORY today announced a beta version of its powerful on line service for managing chat history. IM-HISTORY, a free solution, enables people who use IICQ, MSN, Yahoo, Skype, Miranda, QIP, Trillian to have their chat history stored in one place.



Main features of the service are:

- Online storage for your chat history: secure archive for sensitive data, available 24/7 from anywhere

- Supported instant messengers: ICQ 99-2003a (Classic), ICQ 2003b (Pro), ICQ 4-5.1 (Lite), Windows Live Messenger (MSN 8.0-8.1), MSN Messenger 4.6-7.5, Windows Messenger (embedded into WinXP), Yahoo! Messenger, Skype, Miranda, QIP, Trillian.

- Quick search over messages and contacts

- Uploading existing history to the server

- Flexible configuration



Coming soon:

- Support for AIM, Google Talk, Pidgin (Gaim), Kopete and other popular instant messengers

- Support for mobile instant messengers

- More abilities to search, view and manage your history



The service is quickly evolving and becomes a standard component for numerous IM users.



To learn more about IM-HISTORY, please visit the: http://www.im.history.com

